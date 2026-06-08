GAO Denies Protest Of $7.5M Navy Contract

By Elaine Briseño ( June 8, 2026, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected a marine gear company's protest over the awarding of a contract for safety suits, finding the U.S. Navy properly evaluated the estimated costs submitted with the $7.52 million winning proposal....
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