Board Won't Ax Navy Subcontractor's Pass-Through Claim

By Ganesh Setty ( June 5, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has denied the U.S. Navy's bid to dismiss a subcontractor's appeal over its nearly $900,000 claim against the government, filed via the prime contractor, finding the companies' defective claim certification doesn't remove jurisdiction....
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