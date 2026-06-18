Bill For AI Deepfake Reporting System Clears Senate Panel
By Elliot Weld ( June 18, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A bill that would create a pathway for reporting AI-generated deepfakes online for removal cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday after a few senators had raised concerns over First Amendment implications but said they believed they could be resolved before a full Senate vote....
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