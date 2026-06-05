Wamco Inks $100M SEC Deal Over 'Cherry-Picking' Scheme
By Sarah Jarvis ( June 5, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Western Asset Management Co. LLC on Friday agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the investment management firm "failed to take reasonable steps to detect and prevent" its former executive's purported cherry-picking operation....
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