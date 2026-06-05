Ill. Class Gets Cert. In Apple Photos Biometric Privacy Suit

By Mike Curley ( June 5, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday granted certification to a class of Illinois iPhone users who sued Apple Inc. over alleged violations of the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act, finding the class had sufficiently shown that whether Apple committed these violations could be determined on a classwide basis....
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