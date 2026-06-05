DC Circ. Backs FERC In Midwest Grid Rate Refund Fight

By Keith Goldberg ( June 5, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday affirmed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's order of refunds in a long-running dispute over rates charged by Midwest transmission owners, saying the agency heeded instructions the court gave in 2022 when it nixed previous FERC orders in the rate case....
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