Costco Roasts Customers' Rotisserie Chicken Additives Suit

By Rachel Riley ( June 5, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Costco is crying foul on two California shoppers who claim the bulk retailer deceptively marketed its $4.99 rotisserie chickens as preservative-free, telling a federal judge Thursday the proposed class action cannot survive because the ingredients the plaintiffs flag aren't classified as preservatives by federal regulators....
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