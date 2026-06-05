NY Bill To Ban Surveillance Pricing Heads To Gov.'s Desk

By Allison Grande ( June 5, 2026, 11:27 PM EDT) -- New York is on the brink of becoming the third state to prohibit companies from using consumer data to set individualized prices for certain products and services, as policymakers across the country continue to ramp up scrutiny on the increasingly prevalent practice known as surveillance pricing. ...
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