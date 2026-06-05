CMS Hemp Program Foes Take Standing Fight To DC Circ.
By Sam Reisman ( June 5, 2026, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A group challenging a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services program to give patients access to federally legal hemp products will bring their case to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals after a federal judge tossed their petition for lack of standing last month....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.