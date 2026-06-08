Shoals Solar Patent Dispute Kept Alive By NC Judge
By Adam Lidgett ( June 8, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has refused to find that three Shoals Technologies Group solar energy patents were unenforceable in the company's infringement suit but said the court would keep certain issues in mind should the case result in a damages verdict....
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