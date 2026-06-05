JPML Denies Industrywide Spinal Device Injury MDL Bid

By Gianna Ferrarin ( June 5, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation declined to consolidate dozens of product liability cases over spinal cord stimulator devices manufactured by Boston Scientific Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Nevro and Medtronic, finding Friday that while centralization of the actions against Boston Scientific was appropriate, an industrywide action was not....
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