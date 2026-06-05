Trump Signs Memo To Speed Up AI Use For National Security
By Madeline Lyskawa ( June 5, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Friday aimed at accelerating the development and use of artificial intelligence for national security applications and barring companies from preventing the U.S. military from using their AI systems unless they get approval to....
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