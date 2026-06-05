Streamer's 'Lazy Reaction' Video May Be Fair Use, Judge Says

By Ivan Moreno ( June 5, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Friday he is inclined to toss a YouTube creator's copyright suit over a Twitch user's livestreamed response to a documentary, finding that what the plaintiff characterized as "lazy reaction" content that siphoned views from the original work is covered by fair use because of the defendant's real-time criticism, commentary and mockery....
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