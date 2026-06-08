Baker Donelson Owes $2.8M After Ponzi Trial, Court Told
By Emily Sawicki ( June 8, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A court-appointed receiver argued Friday that Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC is on the hook for at least $2.8 million following a jury's verdict finding the firm committed negligent supervision amid a Mississippi timber company's $164.5 million Ponzi scheme....
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