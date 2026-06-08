Lawsuit Seeks To Stop White House UFC Fight

By Jared Foretek ( June 8, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Two D.C.-area residents sued the National Park Service on Saturday in a bid to halt the UFC mixed martial arts event scheduled for the White House South Lawn on June 14, arguing that the Trump administration illegally authorized the private event by using a regulation meant for government functions....
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