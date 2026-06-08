High Court Won't Hear Ex-GM Worker's Disability Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( June 8, 2026, 10:35 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a former General Motors employee's suit alleging the company wouldn't move her to a different position after an on-the-job injury, leaving in place a Fifth Circuit ruling that found she hadn't shown she could perform an open role....
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