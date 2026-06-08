Texas Tech QB Wins Eligibility Despite Gambling Admission

By Alex Lawson ( June 8, 2026, 1:27 PM EDT) -- A state judge on Monday declared Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby eligible to play in the 2026 college football season, finding that the player was unjustly harmed by the NCAA's decision to ban him after he admitted to sports betting....
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