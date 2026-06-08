Life Insurer Seeks Input On Murdered Woman's Benefit Payout

By Hope Patti ( June 8, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked a North Carolina federal court to determine the rightful beneficiary of a murdered woman's remaining $100,000 in life and accidental death benefits, saying it is exposed to competing claims by the woman's children, one of whom is awaiting trial for murder....
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