PBGC Backs 'Full Value' Pension Exit Credits At 7th Circ.

By Grace Elletson ( June 8, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. urged the Seventh Circuit to reject a Teamsters pension plan's bid to reinstate a $23 million withdrawal liability bill against a concrete company, asking the court to endorse a methodology giving companies full credit for partial plan withdrawals if they later make a complete exit....
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