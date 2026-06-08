Clearing House To Pay $40.7M Over 'Slush Fund' Claims

By Sarah Jarvis ( June 8, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Axos Clearing LLC owes more than $40.7 million to more than 100 claimants for allegedly turning a blind eye as the brokerage firm Worden Capital Management LLC used the claimants' accounts as personal slush funds, following Worden Capital's expulsion by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority....
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