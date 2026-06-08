Window Co. Hits Ch. 11 With $10M+ Debt, $875K Union Claim

By Matthew Santoni ( June 8, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania window company Graboyes LLC has filed a Chapter 11 petition citing more than $10 million in liabilities, including $2.1 million in disputed loans and an $876,000 "note payable" to the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 21....
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