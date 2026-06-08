First Brands Pitches New Ch. 11 Plan To Avoid Liquidation

By Alex Wittenberg ( June 8, 2026, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Car parts maker First Brands Group on Monday touted a new Chapter 11 plan in Texas bankruptcy court about two weeks after a judge denied its bid to take votes on its previous effort, saying the new version gives creditors more time to vote and encompasses all the First Brands debtors instead of just one....
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