Trump Asks Justices For Extension In CNN Defamation Appeal

By Kelcey Caulder ( June 8, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump intends to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to revive his $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN over the network calling his claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election a "Big Lie," according to a recent filing asking the justices for more time to do so. ...
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