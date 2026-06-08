Ex-Judge Says DarrowEverett Atty Cut Secret Deal For Estate
By Julie Manganis ( June 8, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A retired Massachusetts chief family court justice serving as personal representative for an estate has claimed in a suit filed on Monday that a DarrowEverett attorney he hired to pursue funds for a beneficiary secretly negotiated a settlement that ignored his specific requests....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.