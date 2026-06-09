McKesson, Rite Aid Trust Clash Over Ch. 11 Claims Transfer
By Clara Geoghegan ( June 9, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- McKesson locked horns Tuesday in New Jersey bankruptcy court with a trust created by Rite Aid's first Chapter 11 plan over whether the medication supplier must hand over antitrust claims against pharmaceutical companies....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.