Broker Says Disputed Facts Doom Harvard's Early Win Bid

By Hope Patti ( June 9, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- An insurance broker has urged a Massachusetts federal court to deny Harvard University's summary judgment bid in a dispute over legal fees the university expended in litigation that upended affirmative action, saying the motion is based on dozens of disputed material facts and defective legal arguments....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.