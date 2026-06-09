Phillips 66 Workers Seek $4M Atty Fees In $12.5M Wage Deal
By Gina Kim ( June 9, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Phillips 66 employees who reached a $12.5 million settlement to resolve their wage-and-hour class action over unpaid don-doff time and missed breaks have asked a California federal judge to grant their attorneys' request for about $4.17 million in fees, highlighting the work they've spent in the eight-year litigation on a contingency basis....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.