Nightclub Urges Court To Toss Models' Suit Over Ad Photos

By Rachel Konieczny ( June 9, 2026, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Denver nightclub is urging a Colorado federal judge to toss a lawsuit from nine models who claim it used their photos for advertising without their consent, arguing that they failed to identify themselves in the images at issue and that some of their claims are time-barred....
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