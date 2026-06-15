Economic Questions To Ask Amid Tariff Refund Class Actions

By Jon Tomlin and Jacob Kirsch ( June 15, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Following the U.S. Supreme Court's Feb. 20 decision in Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump, holding that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or the IEEPA, does not authorize the president to impose tariffs, numerous consumer plaintiffs have filed class actions against major retailers and consumer brands, including Ikea, Costco, Sony and Nintendo....
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