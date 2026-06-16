Regulatory Rollbacks Complicate Car Co. Compliance Plans

By Thomas Healy ( June 16, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Federal fuel economy and emissions regulations have undergone more change in the last year than at any time since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2007 decision in Massachusetts v. EPA, which required the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to issue greenhouse gas emissions standards....
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