AmeriHealth Unit, PBM Look To Escape Pharmacy Fee Suit

By Matthew Santoni ( June 10, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The AmeriHealth Caritas Health Plan and its in-house pharmacy benefits manager asked a federal court to toss a proposed class action over "transmission fees," alleging the law that required disclosure of those fees, Pennsylvania's Human Services Code, doesn't let private parties sue....
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