FanDuel Must Face Patent Infringement Suit Over Apps

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 10, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has trimmed a lawsuit alleging FanDuel unlawfully uses WinView IP Holdings' patented technology for online and mobile gambling, allowing claims for direct infringement of two patents to proceed while tossing claims for willful and indirect infringement of those same patents....
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