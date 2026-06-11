Investment Adviser Gets 4 Years For Fake Shares Sales
By Sydney Price ( June 11, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- An Italian citizen who managed a New York-based investment advisory firm will serve four years in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors hoping to access shares of private companies....
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