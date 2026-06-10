Mich. Panel Overturns Conviction In Gov. Kidnapping Plot
By Elizabeth Daley ( June 10, 2026, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A man sentenced to decades in prison for participating in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 had his convictions vacated when a Michigan appeals panel found kidnapping was not a violent felony and couldn't support the terrorism charge upon which his other convictions rested....
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