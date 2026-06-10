Spirit Gets Initial OK To Pay Exec Bonuses Amid Wind-Down
By Alex Wittenberg ( June 10, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday said he was likely to approve Spirit Airlines' request to pay three executives up to roughly $1.9 million in potential bonuses as Spirit works to sell its remaining assets and shutter the business....
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