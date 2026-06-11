Bank, Crypto Groups Seek Limits In Stablecoin AML Regs
By Sarah Jarvis ( June 11, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Industry groups and firms in the financial and crypto sectors have called for further clarification, flexibility and safe harbors in rules recently proposed by regulators with the U.S. Department of the Treasury for implementing the anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance program requirements of the federal stablecoin framework known as the Genius Act....
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