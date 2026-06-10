Calif., Others Sue Ed Dept. Over Special Education Grant Cuts
By Gina Kim ( June 10, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- California and other states sued the U.S. Department of Education in federal court Tuesday alleging it canceled special education service grants supporting students with disabilities for "political reasons," and rejected their applications for using "equity-related language" that comply with the General Education Provisions Act requiring proposals to ensure equitable access....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.