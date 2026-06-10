Ga. Panel Won't Revive Health System Wrongful Death Suit

By Kelcey Caulder ( June 10, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- One of Georgia's largest healthcare providers was rightly freed from a wrongful death suit filed against it by a group of siblings who allege that their father died in one of its affiliate hospitals after undergoing surgery at a separate hospital in 2017, a state appeals court said. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.