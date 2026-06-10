Greenberg Traurig Hires 2 IP Litigators From Goodwin Procter

By Lauren Berg ( June 10, 2026, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP announced Wednesday that it had brought on two veteran litigators from Goodwin Procter LLP to its New York office, bolstering its intellectual property litigation practice as the law evolves to keep pace with ever-changing technological innovations....
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