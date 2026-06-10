ACLU Demands DHS Info On Filming Feds' Retaliation Policies
By Hailey Konnath ( June 10, 2026, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and MacArthur Justice Center Wednesday accused the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of unlawfully withholding documents related to the government's practice of targeting and retaliating against people who film federal agents in public, according to a suit filed in California federal court....
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