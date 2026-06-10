Conviction Gets Toshiba Malicious Prosecution Suit Tossed
By Bryan Koenig ( June 10, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge permanently dismissed a former printer toner salesman's lawsuit accusing Toshiba of manufacturing a criminal case against him and others to maintain an illegal monopoly, ruling Tuesday that the antitrust claims are time-barred and the malicious prosecution allegations are undone because the salesman was initially convicted....
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