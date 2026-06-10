Abbott Wants Ratepayer Protections From Data Center Costs
By Isaac Monterose ( June 10, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Wednesday to do what they can to shield the state's ratepayers from the costs of data center expansion projects....
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