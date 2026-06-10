Trump Picks Bank Exec, Ex-BigLaw Partner For CFPB Director

By Jon Hill ( June 10, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday tapped former BigLaw partner Brian Johnson for director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a move that comes as White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought's time as interim head of the agency approaches its expiration date....
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