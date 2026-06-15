Meta's AI Deals Test Scope Of China M&A Scrutiny

By Minda Huang ( June 15, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- On April 27, Chinese authorities blocked Meta Platforms Inc.'s proposed $2 billion acquisition of Manus,[1] a Singapore-based artificial intelligence startup with Chinese origin.[2] The decision was made under China's foreign investment security review framework, making it one of the most significant examples of Chinese regulatory intervention in AI-related cross-border transactions to date....
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