Gov't Hectoring Prompts Bipartisan Bill To Shield Free Speech
By Christopher Cole ( June 11, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan Senate bill was introduced Thursday to curtail government jawboning of free speech amid the Federal Communications Commission chair's political controversies with broadcasters....
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