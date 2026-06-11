Progressive Says No Coverage For $3.1M Cargo Losses

By Danielle Ferguson ( June 11, 2026, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Progressive told an Illinois federal court Wednesday it does not owe coverage to a trucking company over $3.1 million worth of Nestle product reported missing from deliveries destined for Walmart, saying the insured trucking company has refused to participate in the investigation....
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