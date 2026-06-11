EEOC, Seafood Wholesaler Reach Deal To End Sex Bias Suit
By Kelcey Caulder ( June 11, 2026, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the operators of a seafood wholesaler have reached a settlement to end the agency's suit alleging the company refused to hire women for warehouse jobs based on the assumption that they couldn't lift heavy stock....
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