7th Circ. Affirms Grunt Style's $739K Army Motto TM Award

By Elliot Weld ( June 11, 2026, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has upheld a jury verdict that awarded Chicago T-shirt company Grunt Style LLC $739,000 against another company for infringing its trademark of the U.S. Army slogan "This We'll Defend," saying that when it comes down to it, the case is about which company started using the mark first....
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