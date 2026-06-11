Clothing Biz Says Search Firm Didn't Vet CEO Candidate

By Susan Smiley ( June 11, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Michigan-based bra and activewear company has claimed in an amended complaint filed in Michigan federal court on Thursday that an executive search firm contracted to help hire a new CEO did not properly vet the candidate who was ultimately hired, costing the clothing company "millions of dollars."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.