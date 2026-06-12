CoStar Slams Zillow's Injunction Bid In Compass Antitrust Suit

By Isaac Monterose ( June 12, 2026, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Commercial real estate information company CoStar asked an Illinois federal court to let it fight Zillow's preliminary injunction bid in the property listing giant's antitrust suit against Compass and others, arguing that it can combat claims about anticompetitive collusion....
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